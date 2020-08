TRNC Football match dates for 8/9 August

The only League still trying to finish off the season 2019-20 is the BTM League 2, this is League 3 and the lowest level of TRNC football. Don’t let that put you off there are some good teams and players playing at this level, which is mainly villages and City district teams.

BTM LEAGUE 2, Group 1

09/08 17:45 Ergazi GSK v Sipahi TSK Iskele Cumhuriyet Stadium 09/08 17:45 Yeni Erenköy TSK v Yedikonuk SK Yeni Erenköy Stadium 09/08 17:45 Bafra SK v Kumyalı SK Mehmetçik Stadium

BTM LEAGUE 2, Group 2

08/08 17:45 Karadeniz 61 SB v Civisil SK Mormeneşke Cemal Balses St. 08/08 17:45 Boğaziçi SK v Ardahan SD Akova Eray Vudali Stadium

BTM LEAGUE 2, Group 3

08/08 17:45 Güvercinlik İYSK v Mutluyaka HSK Dörtyol Stadium 08/08 17:45 Yenişehir SK v Çayönü SK Gazimağusa Canbulat Stadium 08/08 17:45 Pergama SD v Pile TSK Beyarmudu Mustafa Taner Yalluri Stadium

BTM LEAGUE 2, Group 4

09/08 17:45 Akıncılar GSK v Dilekkaya ASK Akdoğan Özgürlük Stadium 09/08 17:45 Kırıkkale TSK v Gaziköy SK Balikesir Stadium 09/08 17:45 Gönendere ŞSKSK v Yeniceköy ZSK Serdarlı 14 Ağustos Stadium

BTM LEAGUE 2, Group 5

09/08 17:45 Ağırdağ Boğaz TSK v Haspolat SGSK Göçmenköy Stadium 09/08 17:45 Alayköy SKKD v Bahçeli SK Yilmazköy Mustafa Üçöz Stad. 09/08 17:45 Demirhan SK v Pınarbaşı ÇSK Degirmenlik Sadık Cemil Stad.

BTM LEAGUE 2, Group 6

08/08 17:45 Tepebaşı SK v Çamlıbel SKD Tepebaşı Stadium 08/08 17:45 Sadrazam Kayalar SK v Kalkanlı SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium

BTM LEAGUE 2, Group 7