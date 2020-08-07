Caravan in the public area of Karakum has been removed

A caravan and tent which was discovered in the Karakum area, within the boundaries of Girne Municipality, on Thursday 6th August 2020, was removed by the Girne Municipality (Zabıta) police teams during the early morning of today, 7th August.

Municipal officials making a statement on the subject said “The caravan was fixed in position by pouring concrete in a public area in the Karakum region and was removed from the area by our police teams and legal action has been taken against the caravan owner”.

The authorities have clearly stated that this or similar unauthorised developments will not be allowed in our region.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality