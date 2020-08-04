Visit of Vatan Lions Club to Girne Municipality

Girne Vatan Lions Club President Mukaddes Turan, Vice President Nurtaç Ayet and Vatan Lions Club members met Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

In the information given from Girne Municipality; In the meeting held, Vatan Lions Club asked for a place to create a green area in the region from the Girne Mayor and some decisions were taken during the meeting regarding measures and preparation of warnings regarding children and young people.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in his speech that Girne Municipality always supports non-governmental organisations. He pointed out that children should be kept away from dangers in the virtual environment and that non-governmental organisations should take precautions in this regard. Güngördü said that they will offer their best opportunities on the green space request and said that they will act together on this issue.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality