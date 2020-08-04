Readers mail….

Susie L Ford….

We held our Big Music Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe on Monday 3rd August 2020.

The August Big Music Quiz consisted of the following rounds , 1950s, Michael Jackson, Food and Drink, Backwards Round, Name that Tune, The Big 30 and the Table Top !!!

The Results Were:

1st Betcha By Golly Wow

2nd The 4 Tops

3rd Tyke That / Charlies Mob

4th Dunne and Dusted

The Famous Lemon went to Andy and Gray!

Thank you to all who joined us and thank you to Mahmood and the Balti Team for their great help and service!

The next Big Music Quiz will be held in September and dates will be announced as soon as possible.

Susie n Martin xxxx

The Quiz Masters