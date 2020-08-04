Entertainment

Big Music Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford….

We held our Big Music Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe on Monday 3rd August  2020.

The  August Big Music Quiz consisted of the following rounds , 1950s, Michael Jackson, Food and Drink, Backwards Round, Name that Tune, The Big 30 and the Table Top !!!

The Results Were:

  • 1st  Betcha By Golly Wow
  • 2nd  The 4 Tops
  • 3rd Tyke That / Charlies Mob
  • 4th  Dunne and Dusted
  • The Famous Lemon went to Andy and Gray!

Thank you to all who joined us and thank you to Mahmood and the Balti Team for their great help and service!

The next Big Music Quiz will be held in September and  dates will be announced as soon as possible.

Susie n Martin xxxx
The Quiz Masters

 

