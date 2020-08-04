Visit of GAU delegation to Girne Municipality Mayor Güngördü

Girne American University (GAU) Coordinator of YÖK-YÖDAK Özkan Mertekçi, Head of Press and Broadcasting Asst. Assoc. Dr. Muharrem Özdemir and TRNC Promotion and Marketing Coordinator Mehtap Karabulut made a courtesy visit to Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü stated that Girne American University is very important for them and that it is a university that is identified with the city, and he is pleased with his meeting about the joint studies and collaborations between Girne Municipality and GAU.

During the meeting, in which the COVID-19 Pandemic process was evaluated in the work put forward for the students in cooperation with Girne Municipality and GAU, ideas were exchanged about the joint studies that can be carried out in the concept of a “Student Friendly Island”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality