Playing in Paradise, is an all round TRNC book

By Richard Beale…..

If you’re looking for a cracking read this summer set in the TRNC then I highly recommend this 266 page thriller that will cater for everyone’s needs.

PLAYING IN PARADISE by N. K. Chavush.

This fictional novel is a history guide, a tourist guide, a local football guide, it has romance and an underlying thriller plot – so it covers everything!

The plot takes you around local football Stadiums, the Colony Hotel, The Dome Hotel, The Fez, George’s in Girne High Street, the Mavi Köşk and many other familiar places that we all know.

The story evolves around footballer Andrew Ashford who suffers a severe injury while playing for Luton Town in the UK. His “dodgy” agent Lewis persuades Andrew that a loan move to Northern Cyprus where the beaches, sun, etc will help his recuperation. He signs for Girne based football club Doğan Türk Birliği, who he helps win the Super League title. He falls in love with the Football Clubs President’s daughter Aysha, hence where the romance comes in. There is a mysterious Russian football agent who wants to buy Andrew’s playing contract and own him hence underlying intrigue and suspense.

Don’t be put off it’s not totally about football as I said before it caters for everything, it’s not a Lawrence Durrell ‘Bitter Lemons’ classic but it holds its own in its own right and of course is set in the TRNC.

Published in July 2020, paperback can be obtained from Amazon and digital copy for your Kindle.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR.

N.K. Chavush was born in Lambeth, London. He went to school in Somerset, then later to University in Canterbury, where he graduated with a B.Sc (hons) degree in radiography. He currently resides in Cyprus with his wife, son, and daughter. His first published piece of work is the first book of the Anto trilogy, Curse of the Hidden City.