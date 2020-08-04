Prime Minister Tatar travels to Ankara today

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar travels to Ankara today (04/08/2020) for a day’s working visit upon the invitation of Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay.

According to information provided by the Prime Ministry, the applications of Turkey-TRNC Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement will be reviewed in the light of COVID- 19; and also how the TRNC will fight against COVID-19, and the initiative process and Turkey’s contribution to this process will be evaluated at the meeting.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office