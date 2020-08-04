Girne Culture and Art Courses new term registrations have started

New registrations have started for the culture and art workshop courses organised by the Municipality of Girne for adults and children in Girne Municipality Cultural Center. The courses which will start in September include – patterns and ceramics, children’s art education, theater studies, instrument lessons, children’s choir, and folk dance, adult photography, Turkish art music choir, walking club and theater.

You can call 650 0100 – Extension 1111 – 1113 for detailed information and registration regarding the art courses which will be carried out within the framework of COVID-19 measures.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü stated that those who receive art education live in peace and love. Güngördü stated that he believes that this human-oriented approach and way of life will improve the culture of social enlightenment and that people in such societies want art to be a way of life. Güngördü stated that they would like to bring children, young people and adults together through cultural and artistic works.

All courses will be held in the Girne Municipality Cultural Center.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality