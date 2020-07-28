Asphalting work continues in Girne Municipality

In the information given by Girne Municipality Press Release Department; Asphalt laying and patching work has been completed on Malazgirt Sokak and Cuma Cemiloğlu Sokak, Doğanköy, and Zeytinli Sokak, Bağ Sokak, Narlı Sokak, and Çiçek Bayır Sokak in Bellapais.

Salih Köroğlu Construction Ltd carried out the asphalting work by laying approximately 1100 tons of asphalt.

After the Bayram holiday 31st July to 3rd August, asphalting work will continue in various parts of the city.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü stated that the work is continuing to meet the infrastructure needs of the city and they continue the asphalt laying work in all the streets that needed upgrading. Güngördü added that the work carried out by Salih Köroğlu Construction will continue after the holiday when asphalt laying will continue in Marmaris Sokak, Poet Nedim Sokak, İslambey Sokak and Özdemir Özocak Sokak.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality