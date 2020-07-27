By Chris Elliott….

Through the CyprusScene website, we have always tried to support and promote entertainment events by publishing articles and sharing on Facebook and other social media pages.

As Facebook is highly used by individuals and groups to promote their events, we decided to create a Facebook page “CyprusScene shares What’s on Where” in which approved members can post their event news alongside similar events placed there by others and hopefully this will be a Facebook page highly followed as a window into the social scene in Northern Cyprus.

One of the advantages to this page is we will monitor the postings and try to include them in our Weekly Events Calendar click here which is posted on our website and in our online weekly e-newspaper.

We also have an Event Calendar on our website where posters can also be placed and this feature shows a geo-location of the event place and location to further enhance promotion click here to view.

Finally, we plan wherever we receive the information to publish articles describing the outcome of events.

For more information send your request through the contact form below.