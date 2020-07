A remembrance ceremony was held for the Tuzla Martyrs at the Tuzla Martyrs Monument. This was in respect of 21 martyrs who were killed by Greek Cypriot armed forces in Tuzla Village in South Cyprus in the Larnaca district between 1956-1974.

The ceremony began with the presentation of wreaths at the monument and continued with a minute of silence and the National Anthem.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office