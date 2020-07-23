North Cyprus Trevor’s Tips – Emergency Health Insurance payments

By Trevor Hughes ….

Emergency Health Insurance Payment

To make payment for emergency health insurance as part of your temporary residency application, you need to enter the same site as you dıd when applying for an appointment with the Police Immigration Department. Click here

Payment is made via a credit/debit card. You can only apply for 1 year now, not two! You will then need to make a second payment in 12 months time, via the same procedure.

When making your online payment, it will only be accepted from a card from the TRNC. Otherwise, payment will be rejected.

Passport Renewal

If you have renewed your passport recently, and not left the Country, in order to make a successful application for Temporary Residency you will need to visit the Metehan Border Police Crossing Point in Lefkoşa and the police will record the new passport details and enter it on the Government Database. There is no charge for this service.

For any further information please email me through the contact box below or at Capital Bank in Alsancak.