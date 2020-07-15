Tatar: Support of the Turkish Cypriot people for Azerbaijan

In his written statement, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar noted “Turkish Cypriot people have always supported the rights of Azerbaijan and will always continue to do so. Eventually, Armenia will pay the penalty for their offensiveness”.

Wishing Allah’s mercy upon Azerbaijani martyrs who lost their lives, Tatar stated “Armenia continues to place obstacles for peace and prosperity for Caucasus and continues to keep Karabakh under occupation unjustly and organises new attacks towards Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan State has a capacity to counteract Armenian attacks.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office