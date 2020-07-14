Tulips and Black Olive success with Rocky Horror Picture Show

Readers Mail ….

From Sue Tilt – Tulips ….

Thank you to everyone that came to our first sing-along of the season (yes, we have more sing-alongs to come!) at the Black Olive.

We had a few hiccups with the sound which was a little upsetting seeing as we had a run through 2 nights previously and it all worked perfectly, so apologies for the lateness but we did get there in the end … this is Cyprus.

Quite a few were in fancy dress ready to tackle the Time Warp and they did …. in style!

We were also able to celebrate Julia Bennett’s birthday with her as she had just got out of quarantine 2 days previously and she was the lucky winner of 210TL but very generously donated it to Tulips .. thank you Jules you are a star.

All in all a fab evening was had by all with wonderful food by Vicki’s Kitchen and raising 950TL for Tulips.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was part of our Summer of Sing-Alongs, the next one being Grease on the 14th August 2020 at the Black Olive, details will be announced shortly.

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)

More photos shown below :