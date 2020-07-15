Çavuşoğlu: “We support cooperation and sharing, but are against unilateral imposition and sanctions”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that if the Greek Cypriot side supports fair sharing with the Turkish Cypriot people, the current issues can be solved very easily.

Çavuşoğlu spoke at a joint press conference following the meeting with his Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo.

Emphasising that Turkey is also open to cooperate with everyone in the Eastern Mediterranean, Çavuşoğlu said: “I expressed that Turkey wants to be in the process to ensure equitable sharing to guarantee everyone’s rights especially the rights of the Turkish Cypriots. Turkey had to take unilateral steps because of being excluded in the past. If someone is ready to establish a dialogue with Turkey and if the Greek Cypriot side agrees for fair sharing with the Turkish Cypriot people, we can solve these issues very easily.”

Pointing out that Turkey is also open to establish a dialogue and to cooperate with all sides in the Eastern Mediterranean, Çavuşoğlu expressed “Turkey is ready for cooperation and sharing, but against unilateral imposition and sanctions. We never bow down to them. We have determination, goodwill and flexibility for cooperation in this regard.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office