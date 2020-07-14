Unilateral steps violate sovereign rights of Turkey and TRNC

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that the unilateral steps of the Greek Cypriot Administration and Greece violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the TRNC.

In his article for USA’s international media organ, Politico, Çavuşoğlu noted that there are many strategic interests and aims for unity between Turkey and the EU. Mentioning the Cyprus problem and the Eastern Mediterranean, Çavuşoğlu pointed out that the unilateral steps of the Greek Cypriot Administration and Greece violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the TRNC.

Stressing that Turkey is ready for a dialogue to reach a peaceful settlement, Çavuşoğlu underlined that Turkey and the TRNC were exposed to hostility therefore the only option was to continue drilling to protect the sovereign rights and Turkish Cypriots rights.