St Andrews Church, Kyrenia, July 2020 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their July 2020 magazine which is so full of information.

The Annual Church Meeting 2020 will be held in the Church Hall on 26th July when all attending are required to comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 has dominated our lives and still does although we are all wanting to move on from it and therefore this subject is covered by the Reverend Canon J Johns in a very thoughtful way.

“Sailor to Priest via Germany, Japan and Suez” – Part 2 by the Revd John Davies which is a fascinating real life journey by sea to many countries and to a new life.

Pat Etherington includes her customary letter plus there is a wealth of other very interesting contributions covering a wide range of subjects that will keep you reading their latest magazine.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!