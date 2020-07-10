Disregarding balance of sides will not create atmosphere of trust

Aksoy: “Steps disregarding the balance between the two sides will not help create an atmosphere of trust”.

The Spokesperson of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hami Aksoy, made a written statement in response to a question regarding the US decision to provide International Military Education and Training (IMET) to the Greek Cypriot Administration and said:

“The US has announced that it will provide International Military Education and Training (IMET) to the Greek Cypriot Administration in accordance with the 2020 fiscal year appropriations act.

We support the position of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus authorities on this issue.

We would like to remind our ally, the US, that equal treatment of both sides on the Island is a basic UN principle.

As we have repeatedly emphasised previously, this and similar steps do not contribute to the efforts towards the settlement of the Cyprus issue but, on the contrary, lead to strengthening the intransigent attitude of the Greek Cypriot side.

It is obvious that steps disregarding the balance between the two sides will not help create an atmosphere of trust on the Island, and ensure peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office