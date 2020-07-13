BRS News of Health and Residency 12th July 2020

The British Residents’ Society published very important news on 12th July 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations and Residency which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

UPDATE 12th July 2020

NEW INFECTIONS IN TRNC

“As can be seen from the above graphic the numbers of new infections seem to have stabilised for now. The next ‘challenge’ will be when the UK finally drops to Category B in the W.H.O. rankings which will mean no quarantine, and knowing the numbers of ‘Swallows’ and still some ‘Residents’ who wish to return this could possibly cause an increase.

I think that we must also acknowledge the fact that trying to contain the TRNC in a ‘bubble’ will achieve nothing and that the local economy must be allowed to recover, so please think about your safety.”

