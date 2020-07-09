North Cyprus Trevor’s Tips: TRNC Health Insurance

By Trevor Hughes ….

The payment system for Temporary Health Insurance with Koop Bank has changed. The new system requires you to pay for your Health Insurance online after signing up and applying for your appointment to attend at the main Police Immigration Department.

You will need to pay using a TRNC credit card. No other card or method of payment will be accepted. During the payment procedure, you must be with the person who owns the credit card, because the system will ask you to enter a verification code that will be sent via SMS to the phone number linked to the credit card.

If you are under 60 years of age, it is mandatory to have a blood test. Your online application will inform you of the clinic name, address, and contact number at which you must attend.

Your payment is made directly to the clinic and after 48 hours they will process the results directly to the Ministry of Interior for their processing.

This system is becoming easier as each and every week passes, although there is still some way to go before perfection is achieved.

If you have paid for the Health Insurance directly to the Koop bank, this payment will not be accepted by the Ministry. If you have paid for the insurance go to the bank where the payment was made and ask them for a refund. The refund will take about four weeks to process.

For any further information please email me through the contact box below or at Capital Bank in Alsancak.