Mormeneşke See Red As Esentepe Win Crucial Match.

By Richard Beale….

Mormeneşke had two players sent off in the first half, which was a fiery bad tempered affair. Even with two players short Mormeneşke were the better of the two teams in the first half, it was only after the interval that Esentepe took advantage with their superior numbers as the home team tired.

Result: Mormeneşke GBSK 0 Esentepe KKSK 3

Wednesday, July 8, 2020. K-Pet League 1 : Cemal Balses Stadium

With the season re-starting so late, the summer temperatures are hot as was the first half of this match with tempers on a short fuse, there were stoppages galore and eventually two Mormeneşke players paid the price and saw red cards.

In the 23rd minute Mormeneşke Ahmet Demir reacted to a Emre Mutlu challenge, got up and pushed the Esentepe player to the floor, Emre theatrically made the most of it giving referee Zekai Töre no option but to send Ahmet off.

This lit the fuse and there were some hard and tough challenges going in with Mr Zekai being kept busy booking a number of players.

Tempers boiling over for Mormeneşke

Hotheads were still around when just before the break Mormeneşke lost their second player Emre Kuvvetlişahin who apparently swore at a linesman and was dismissed.

Mormeneşke only have themselves to blame as they were much the better team in the first half with Esentepe indebted to their goalkeeper Onur Özbingul for keeping them all square at the break by pulling off some fine saves.

In the 6th minute ex Esentepe striker Tacettin Kose brought a diving save from Onur with a low shot.

Esentepe then had a little purple patch firstly Eray had a free kick, that went through the wall that the Mormeneşke goalkeeper Mehmet Salih saw late, but managed to deflect the shot away for a corner with his foot.

Then Nersin sent in a pile driver of a shot then Mehmet palmed away for a corner.

After the Ahmet sending off, Mormeneşke really had the “bit between their teeth”, after 25 minutes following an Gökay free kick Ömer got in a glancing header that Onur did well to parry and also deflecting the follow up shot for a corner.

After 32 minutes Onur again produced a brilliant diving save again from an Ömer header. The match continued at a frantic pace Esentepe were fortunate to go into the break on levels terms and Referee Mr Zekai must have been relieved to blow the half time whistle though I must say I think he handled the first half well. HALF TIME SCORE : 0-0

Esentepe made a double change during the break replacing Gürkan Demir and Mustafa with Kaan and Uğurcan.

The change paid dividends immediately as in the 47th minute KAAN GÖRNEÇLİ gave Esentepe the lead after an Eray shot was blocked and he was on hand to sweep the ball in. 0-1

Esentepe are on top of the game

In the 56th minute it was that man KAAN GÖRNEÇLİ again scoring this time direct from a free kick, centrally just outside the box his kick going over the wall and beating the diving Mehmet Salih. 0-2

With the setting sun came lower temperatures and thankfully the aggression of the first half was left in the dressing room. Esentepe were taking advantage of their numerical superiority making good use of the flanks but frustratingly were constantly being given offside.

Mormeneşke were not ready to throw in the towel yet as Onur continued to frustrate Ömer, this time with another diving save.

70 minutes and a third goal for Esentepe with another goal from 16 year old HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ, his third in as many games, this time being sent through he rounded the advancing Mehmet Salih held off another challenge and scored. 0-3

By now Mormeneşke were looking drained the pace and the tempo had gone from the match it was almost like a practice game, Esentepe continued to have control of the game but could not score again.

For Esentepe with this win they have retained their League 1 status for next season, they can now relax knowing that the place is secure. With 3 games remaining they are 2 points behind 6th place Maraş who are in a promotion play off place. If Esentepe are serious about a promotion play off place then it will down to them and Maraş for that spot.

I made Esentepe Goalkeeper ONUR ÖZBINGUL my “Man of the Match“, his crucial saves in the first half kept Esentepe in the game. Veteran defenders NERSIN and ŞAHIN also had sound matches helping Onur keep a clean sheet.

ESENTEPE TEAM : ONUR (gk) 8: Mahmut 6, (Mustafa Soytürk 84), Şahın 7, Nersin 7, Gökan Demir 5 (Uğurcan 46 6); Şükrü 6 (Hürkan 64), Emre 6, Yakup 6, Mustafa 5 (Kaan 46, 7): Eray 6, ( Orhan 84) Hüseyin Deynekli 7.

ESENTEPE Replacements not used ; Gorkem (gk), Ulas (gk), Salih, Semih,

Mormeneşke TEAM : Mehmet Salih (gk); Ahmet Aritas, Ahmet Demir, Emre, Fetin (Mustafa Ogur 71), Aykut, Gökay (Ismet 80), Sabrı (Mustafa Tekpinar 64), Halil (Tugay 64), ÖMER, Tacettin.

Referee : Zekai Töre – I thought he refereed a difficult match well.

Red Cards : Ahmet Demir (23), Emre (45) – Mormeneşke.

Yellow Cards : Gökay (Mormeneşke) Nersin, Mahmut, Yakup, Eray, Şükrü (Esentepe)

ESENTEPE NEXT MATCH : Sunday July 12 – HOME – KO 5-45pm v Ozanköy