Lambousa Archers in action at Pia Bella Hotel

Archery Federation Competition.

The Lambousa Archers Nick Gough and Mike Turner were in action on Sunday 27th June, competing in an event organised by the TRNC Archery Federation. It took place at the Pia Bella Hotel in Girne, with Nick and Mike shooting in the Veterans (over age 50) Olympic Recurve category. Mike, an experienced archer of some considerable years, bravely decided to shoot barebow.

They shot 6 ends of 6 arrows at 30 metres. Despite the lack of training due to the lockdown and also the heat of the afternoon, they were both very pleased with their achievements, taking home gold (Nick) and silver (Mike) medals.

This is the first competitive event at 30 metres for the pair, but it certainly won’t be the last!

If anyone is interested in learning more about archery, developing their skills or indeed competing, they are more than welcome to get in touch. They meet weekly in Lapta. Contact lambousaarchers@gmail.com for further information. You can also find them on Facebook.