Girne Municipality reports clean water on beaches

Girne Municipality have reported that the Kervansaray Public Beach and Antis (Karaoğlanoğlu) Municipality Beach, results of the analysis were that they are clean.

In the explanation made by the Municipality of Girne, it was announced that samples in respect of “E-coli enterococci” were used from the public beaches and the coastal regions of the Municipality.

The Mayor of Girne, said that the analysis of the seawater from the Kervansaray Beach and Antis (Karaoğlanoğlu) Municipal Beach, was carried out based on EU standards, and the “E coli enterococci” scans appeared “0” and that the people could safely enter the sea in the region.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality