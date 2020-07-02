North Cyprus Events Calendar from 2nd July 2020

2nd July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

3rd July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

4th July – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

4th July – Saturday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy will be having a Traditional Afternoon Tea 2pm to 4pm, in aid of Furry Friends to help street animals. 60TL. Booking essential. Call Barbara on 0542 865 7916.

6th July – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz now at the Balti House, Esentepe, starting at 8pm. Full menu available. booking essential 0548 847 1221.

7th July – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

8th July – Wednesday Red Ribbon Restaurant, Karakum will be holding a Music & Entertainment Quiz, with DJ Ozzie at 7pm. In aid of Furry Friends (helping street animals). 70TL including supper. To book contact Barbara on 0542 865 7916 or email furryfriendskyrenia@gmail.com. Or message to furry friends facebook page.

9th July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

10th July – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive present the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Prizes for best dressed table and best Time Warp Dance. Fancy dress recommended but not obligatory. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

10th July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

11th July – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

11th July – Saturday Pool Party and BBQ at Sammy’s Hotel, Girne starting at 5pm. Full Cypriot meze 80TL. Disco with Martin & Susie at 7pm. To book call 0542 883 6383.

12th July – Sunday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having a Fun Quiz starting at 6pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

14th July – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090.

14th July – Tuesday RBL Kyrenia Branch invite members and non-members to join them for lunch at Riverside Beach Resort 12.30pm-3pm. 20TL deposit required which will be deducted from final bill on production of ticket. Tickets – contact Jill on 0548 827 3910 or email appealrblkyrenia@gmail.com , or Lambousa Saturday Market. Enjoy beach facilities free of charge after lunch.

14th July – Tuesday Bingo/Tombola Night at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe. 8pm. Fish & Chips 65TL. To Book call 0533 825 6290.

16th July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

17th July – Friday The Black Olive, Alsancak will be having a Leaving Do for Gemini starting at 7.30pm. Live entertainment and some Cypriot food. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

17th July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

18th July – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

21st July – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

23rd July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

24th July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

25th July – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

25th July – Saturday Beatles Tribute by the Abnormals at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe at 8pm. Set menu available. In aid of Tulips. To book call 0533 825 6290.

28th July – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

30th July – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

31st July – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

29th August – Saturday The Abnormals Brexit-Vision Song Contest 2020 at the Balti House, Esentepe. 8pm. 3-course dinner 60TL. 15TL show fee – in aid of Tulips. To book call 0548 847 1221.

September tbc The Black Olive, Alsancak – Glastonvicki re-scheduled from June. Date to be confirmed.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

19th September – Saturday POSTPONED UNTIL JUNE 2021 Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.

25th to 27th September rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information click here The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3“Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information

13th October – Tuesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. This event has been re-scheduled from June

13th or 14th November to be confirmed This event will not now take place RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation.