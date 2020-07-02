Thank you Kolan British Hospital for looking after me so well

It’s time for good news about Northern Cyprus and there is usually always plenty of it, but sadly COVID-19 has been hogging the headlines of late. On the subject of health and treatment, we have had this post from a friend, John Snowby which gives you a lift.

“Running to my car to get my hat I snapped my Achilles tendon and was taken to the Kolan British Hospital in Lefkosa.

They gave an MRI scan within 15 minutes of arrival confirming my injury and I met Dr Tayfun Beyazatli the surgeon who spoke very good English and explained the process and offered many words of reassurance and operated on me the next day and by 4.00 pm I was recovering in my hospital room. Before the operation, I had no real pain from my tendon but some discomfort and my doctor said this was often the case.

I was amazed at the speed of the whole process and the food was very good with very attentive staff and I have to say the care was excellent.

Can you imagine what would happen in the UK? Getting an appointment to see a consultant to arrange an operation, especially now with the pressures on hospitals. It’s very pleasing to experience the process I undertook and reflect on what happened.

The doctor was excellent the staff were always courteous and tried to minimize any discomfort I had and the cost for my treatment was very reasonable.

A big thank you to the Kolan British Hospital!!

.