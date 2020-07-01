Controversial injury time penalty wins it for Dörtyol

By Richard Beale……

A hotly disputed 95th minute penalty successfully converted by AYBERK PAYAS gave Dörtyol all 3 points after Esentepe thought they had stolen a point with a 90th minute equaliser from 16 year old HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ.

Result : DÖRTYOL SK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 1

Sunday June 28, 2020: K-Pet League 1 ; Dörtyol Stadium.

It was such a shame that this first ever League match between these two sides played at Dörtyol should end in controversy, as the whole match through was very competitive but played in good spirit.

To cap a bad day for Esentepe, not only did they lose the points, they had Hüseyin Ermış red-carded for protesting against the penalty and for the second match running had a player, young Şükrü, carried off on a stretcher then on to Hospital.

Regarding the penalty award, I was in a good position on the touchline, Osman chasing a through ball inside the area was just beaten to the ball by the toes of the onrushing Esentepe goalkeeper Onur, the Dörtyol winger fell over the goalkeeper’s legs. For me clearly not a penalty, but without the use of VAR, Referee Mr Tufan Çerçioğlu, who up to that incident had a reasonable match, could only give what he appeared to see. Esentepe players hotly disputed the decision jostling and shoving Mr Tufan who sent off Hüseyin Ermış for being over exuberant, also booking goalkeeper Onur. AYBERK PAYAS expertly slotted home the penalty with the last kick of the match and again Mr Tufan was surrounded by the Esentepe team who were joined by the Coaching staff and replacement bench. The Officials were escorted from the field by the Police where they were confronted by angry and frustrated Esentepe supporters.

Men of the Match – Left Dörtyol OSMAN ŞANVERDİ and right Esentepe 16 year old HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ

Dörtyol just about deserved the points but not in this way, they had in OSMAN ŞANVERDİ the games outstanding player, he tormented the Esentepe defence. Dörtyol’s AYBERK PAYAS led his line well and came close to scoring on a number of occasions. In the Dörtyol midfield, their experienced and combative midfield duo ÖMER GÜNER and ISKENDER YENİCERİ generally had the edge over the Esentepe midfield.

For Esentepe I thought their diminutive 16 year old forward HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ was their star player, not only did he score his first ever league goal, he came close to scoring on a few occasions and was very energetic dropping back to help out the defence and midfield. MAHMUT İZOĞLU and NERSIN OSMAN had sound games at the back for Esentepe.

Injury struck Esentepe were without 3 of their most experienced players Vurkan, Şahın and Eray, Coach Kiliç Ali fielded his strongest available side, with the replacement bench resembling a kindergarten. A surprise was the return of goalkeeper Onur who had been out for a long while with a back injury. Not looking fully fit and very stiff in his movements he was well protected by his defence, all the same, it was good to see the big man back in action.

This win keeps Dörtyol in 6th place, a promotion “playoff” spot, a remarkable achievement for a club that was promoted from the BTM League last summer. Esentepe are in a comfortable 8th place, but with or without the injuries and a really tough match against 4th place Yalova next week, they could get dragged into the relegation “playoff” places.

A packed Dörtyol Stadium on a warm June evening with thankfully a cooling breeze saw the visitors settle quickly with Şükrü in the 16th minute fastening onto a Kaan through ball seeing his shot blocked by the advancing Dörtyol Goalkeeper Esad.

After the half hour mark, Dörtyol were the more prominent side with winger Osman at the centre of most of their attacks with his tricky wing play. With their talisman Ayberk also looking on song Esentepe were being put under pressure.

Dörtyol took the lead in the 37th minute, again good work by Osman on the right cutting inside along the byline before squaring the ball across to SELKAN DENIZ at the far post to sweep home. HALF TIME SCORE 1-0

Esentepe made two early substitutions with Mustafa and Hüseyin Ermış replacing Hürkan and surprisingly Emre Mutlu who I thought was Esentepe’s best player in the first half

Dörtyol were a whisker away to increasing their lead in the 55th minute when a tantalising left wing cross from Selkan was inches in front of Melih and Osman.

In another Dörtyol attack, Osman played in Ayberk who ran on into the area but screwed his shot agonisingly inches away from Onur’s right hand post.

Little was seen of the Esentepe attack, as they were doing their utmost to remain in the game their cause was not helped in the 78th minute when they lost teenager Şükrü carried off on a stretcher after a challenge, and then subsequently he had to go to Hospital.

The incident leading up to the penalty Esentepe Goalkeeper ONUR just gets his foot to the ball before OSMAN – right AYBERK PAYAS converts the winning penalty.

With time running out for Esentepe they stole an equaliser in the 90th minute following great wing play from substitute Mustafa who got to the right sided byline, before sending in a low cross which HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ first attempt rebounded off goalkeeper Esad but the 16 year old grounded on the floor reacted quickly to poke the rebound home. 1-1

Immediately from the kickoff Dörtyol were awarded their penalty the rest is history. FULL TIME SCORE : 2-1