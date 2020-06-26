“Kutlu Adali Press Awards ” announced by Basin Sen

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The Press Workers Union recently announced the “Kutlu Adalı Press Awards”. The award-giving ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday 6th of July, 2020, at Lefkoşa Büyük Han.

Professor Dr. Senih Çavuşoğlu, head of the Visual Arts and Visual Communication Design Department of Eastern Mediterranean University has been deemed worthy of the “Hakan Çakmak Special Award”

The people and establishments who have been deemed worthy of a prize by the Press Workers Union are: İsmail Kemal (Kutlu Adalı Honour Award) Serhat İncirli (Basın-Sen Special Award), Prof. Dr. Senih Çavuşoğlu (Hakan Çakmak Special Award), Haber Kıbrıs (New Media Award) Meyil Avcan (Young press Worker Award), Dila Şimşek – with the ‘Unauthorized, Unregistered, Boarding Religion Course’ news (Best News Article Award), Ertuğrul Senova – with “They Moved to the South on the condition of no return” news (Video news of the Year), Afet İlban – Emine Uysal – İsmet Oyal – Onur Evrensel (Press Workers Award), Fatma Tahsin Keleş, Erten Kasımoğlu, Fatma Oya Kişmir, Rasıh Reşat (Profession Effort Givers Award).