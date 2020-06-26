Girne Ring Road maintenance continues

The kerb-stones are painted after cleaning work on Girne Ring Road.

In the information given by the Municipality of Girne regarding the Girne Ring Road, the double lane road divided by a central reservation, following the clearing of the grass by the cleaning teams, tree pruning and the sweeping of the roads, which continues routinely, and collecting the garbage, they started painting the kerb-stones.

The Girne Ring Road, is the responsibility of the Highways Department but it is not possible for them to carry out cleaning. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, said that there was visual pollution which blocked the views of drivers due to the growth of grass and trees on the side of the roads, and the work has been organised for a cleaner, safer and livable Girne. Stating that they have intensified their work, he stated that kerb-stones are also painted for road safety, and that they have accelerated the work of painting all pedestrian crossings across the city. Güngördü asked drivers to be sensitive and attentive to city employees while they are carrying out their work.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality