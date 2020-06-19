CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 132 has arrived

In compiling this week’s e-newspaper we were alerted to the news that the expats return flight from the UK to Ercan had been cancelled for Saturday 20th June and within a few hours, it was confirmed that this flight had been re-scheduled for Tuesday 23rd June and on arrival, those passengers will be required to go into quarantine for 14 days before they can go to their homes.

There have been lots of other news and reviews submitted to us this week which has again resulted in a 36 page online enewspaper and we hope you will enjoy reading Issue 132.

For those readers who wish to submit news and reviews for publication please send your contributions to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will do our best to publish these for you.

Issue 132 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper Download Now!

