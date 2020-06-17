Girne increases Hygiene Measures at the Municipal Building

In line with increased hygiene measures by Girne Municipality, entry to the Girne Municipality building is by using a state-of-the-art hygiene barrier.

In the information given from Girne Municipality; By placing a state-of-the-art hygiene barrier at the municipal building entrance, it is ensured that the incoming personnel and citizens pass through the barrier and perform their work in a safe environment. The Hygiene Barrier allows people entry after disinfecting their hands and shoes. Girne Municipality reminded that everyone should still be careful in the pandemic process.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü, made a statement on the subject; “Our municipality is trying to fulfill all the necessary facilities for our citizens and staff to serve and receive them with the necessary hygienic conditions. In the process we are experiencing, we should try to live much more carefully and in accordance with the rules. With the hygiene barrier, we are minimising the existing risk of entering the building.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality