ARUCAD start Face to Face education again

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) started face-to-face education on the 15th of June, following the loss of education for hundreds of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic declared on 13th March 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which influenced the world, face-to-face education was suspended from March 13th with the decision taken by the Ministry of Education. After the Council of Ministers announced the normalisation schedule, it decided that face-to-face training could be provided for the students in the Ministry of National Education on condition that they provide social distance and valid hygiene rules. In line with the decision, on the 15th June ARUCAD launched the applied courses, which could not be held during the pandemic process.

ARUCAD Vice Rector Assoc. Dr. Asım Vehbi stated that due to the new establishment of the University, the fact that technology has the latest possibilities gives them a great advantage in the pandemic process. Vehbi said, “Thanks to the fully equipped technological infrastructure of ARUCAD, we quickly switched to digital education during the pandemic process. Before the pandemic, as per our agreement with Microsoft Teams, our academic and administrative staff had training in the use of digital training programs. Thus, we spent the digital education process with 100% academic and student satisfaction.” Adding that ARUCAD is an art and design-oriented university, Vehbi stated that the practical courses are predominant and that all the students will be ready for the new academic year by completing the applied courses that cannot be done in the digital education process.

Source (Turkish) Arkın Creative Arts and Design University