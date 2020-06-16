NEU develops software to measure social distancing and masks

By Ahmet Abdulaziz…..

The Engineers of Near East University (NEU) recently came out with very valuable software, directly related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The software can be used to measure the social distance among the people at any place and check if they are wearing masks or not.

Keeping in view the importance of the distance to be kept between persons at public places, and use of the masks, the Engineers of the Near East University have come up with very valuable software, which will be placed at sports halls, nurseries, libraries, etc, when opened.

According to the information given by Near East University, the camera put at the entrance of the building will send the data regarding the body temperature of every entrant. The camera will also instantly check if the person is wearing a mask or not. The system is also capable of giving a warning for a person with body temperature more than that prescribed, or a mask not in place.

Using computer image processing algorithms and deep learning techniques, engineers detect the face of the person before the images taken from the camera and then check for a mask on the face. In addition, the body temperature of the person is measured with the help of a thermal camera. In order to detect the masked and unmasked face of the person, approximately 2000 masked and unmasked face photographs were uploaded to the system with 99% accuracy with deep learning techniques.