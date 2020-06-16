Girne Municipality Terminal Branch starts service again

Girne Municipality bus Terminal Branch, which has not been available for a while within the framework of Coronavirus measures, is starting service again.

In the information given from Girne Municipality; It was noted that all municipal electronic water meter, credit loading and card identification operations, as well as meter repair, water debt payment, real estate tax and debt inquiry can be done at this branch within working hours as of 17th June 2020.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality