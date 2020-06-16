Football’s back in the TRNC with match dates for 19/20/ 21 June

By Richard Beale……

ITS BACK ! after all those months without football at long last we have found the light at the end of the long tunnel!

Here in the TRNC, it is LIVE FOOTBALL no matches played behind closed doors, no matches with sound effects on the TV this is real football so come along and saviour the atmosphere.

Most matches will kick off at 6-00 pm, plenty of time to have a beer before it starts, and more beer and possibly food afterwards!

In an easily get to place the Super League offers a what looks like an entertaining match between Alsancak and Baf Ülkü Yurdu played at Karağlanoğlu Orhan Dural Stadium, behind the Mountain View Hotel.

In League 1 the outstanding match is in the village of Dörtyol, where the home team take on their near neighbours from Iskele L.Gençler Birliği.

SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL AND ENJOY THE MATCH

K-PET SUPER LEAGUE

19/06 20:00 Yenicami AK v Düzkaya KOSK Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium 19/06 18:00 Hamitköy ŞHSK v Mağusa Türk Gücü Hamitköy Esat Erdoğmuş Stadium 20/06 18:00 Gönyeli SK v Çetinkaya TSK Gönyeli Stadium 20/06 18:00 Küçük Kaymaklı TSK v Göçmenköy İYSK Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stad. 20/06 18:00 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova v Baf Ülkü Yurdu Karaoğlanoğlu Orhan Dural Stad 21/06 20:00 Lefke TSK v Cihangir GSK Lefke 16 Ağustos Stadium

K-PET LEAGUE 1

20/06 18:00 Lapta TBSK v Görneç KSK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium 20/06 18:00 Ozanköy SK v Karşıyaka ASK Ozanköy Mustafa Özkayım St 20/06 18:00 Yalova SK v Çanakkale TSK Bostancı Tashin Mertekçi Stad. 20/06 18:00 Mormenekşe GBSK v Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK Mormeneşke Cemal Balses Stad 20/06 18:00 Dörtyol SK v L. Gençler Birliği SK Dörtyol Stadium 20/06 18:00 Maraş GSK v Girne Halk Evi Maraş Necip Halıl Kartal Stadium 20/06 18:00 Mesarya SK v Esentepe KKSK Paşaköy 100 yıl Stadium