Girne Municipality Police Patrolling the Kordonboyu area

Girne Municipality Police Department (Zabıta) started routine checks between 20.00 and 23.00 on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) in the Girne coastline area.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality; On the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) between 20.00-23.00 at night, for the safety of the public, the police will check in the Kordonboyu region in the summer period and at the same time continue the supervision of the markets.

It was announced that park security, unauthorized peddlers, unauthorized music makers and negative events would be supervised, and checks will be made that markets are closed during the hours specified in accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers. The municipality of Girne announced that the police units will be active at certain times in order for our people to navigate comfortably and safely in the harbour area. Mayor of Girne Municipality Nidai Güngördü said that Girne harbour area, which is one of the most beautiful places of Girne, can stay cleaner and safer with the control of our police and the sensitivity of the people.

The number that our people can contact for Saturday and Sunday assistance is 0533 8682857

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality