Ozankoy Sports Club, new Cafe opens

By Margaret Sheard ….

We were pleased to learn that Kemal Karaaziz and his wife Lynda, who ran Freddie’s Bar and Restaurant in Alsancak for the last 10 years, have now opened a cafe at Ozankoy Sports Club.

We decided to pay a visit on the 8th June to say hello and Chris decided he couldn’t resist one of Kem’s delicious breakfasts, so we stayed for a while and had a chat with Kem. We knew he lived in Ozankoy, so now his business is right on his doorstep. He told us that he was born in Ozankoy and went to the UK at the age of 19, returning to North Cyprus when he was 50 and settling again in Ozankoy.

When making a visit to the west of North Cyprus we would often call in at Freddie’s for a bite to eat and always liked the menu, for myself I always enjoyed the excellent salads in the summer months. We noted that Kem’s menu at the Sports Club is very similar to his previous one, so we will be making more regular visits now his cafe is close to where we live.

The cafe is open from 8am until evening (whatever time the last customer leaves), so very flexible. There is an all-day breakfast as well as other choices from the menu board, including Kemal’s famous pies, all at very reasonable prices.

Kem told us he would be starting traditional Sunday Lunch from 14th June, so we booked there and then for a table for 3 people. We had never travelled to Alsancak for Sunday Lunch at Freddie’s, but were sure it was going to be good. It was excellent and very reasonable at 50TL for 2 courses and 60TL for 3 courses. Sunday Lunch is served from 1.30pm, it is advisable to book – 0533 888 9741.

There was a choice of starters of Prawn Cocktail or Pate, main course of Beef or Chicken, Kem tries also to include Pork when he can, and a choice of desserts, including Plum Crumble and Sticky Toffee Pudding and Ice Cream.

While we were enjoying our meal we chatted with the people on the next table – Annelise and her husband Horst and their friend Wendy. Annelise remembered us from Turkish lessons in Catalkoy some years ago. They too enjoyed their Sunday lunch and went away very full, as we did.

We wish Kem and Lynda every success with their new venture in Ozankoy.

To learn more of the Ozankoy Sports Club and Cafe click here