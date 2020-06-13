“Pandemic in Art” exhibition by Salih Mustafa Çizel in Girne

The exhibition entitled “Pandemic in Art” by painter Çizel opens at the Art Gallery (Old Transformer Building) of Girne Municipality on 15th June 2020.

According to the information given by the Municipality of Girne; The exhibition, curated by Ahmet Savaş Kale, can be visited between 10.00-12.00 / 13.00-17.00 on weekdays and between 10.00-15.00 on Saturdays.

In his statement about his exhibition entitled “Pandemic in Art“;

“In my solo exhibition, I have processed pandemic interactive reflections with colours. Despite the horrific explanation of this word found in our knowledge, its artistic influence-response was suddenly shaped by colours, like the connotation, the sea waves, and became the name father of my exhibition. Although illnesses are said to be deadly consumers, hopes will not always extinguish the light of our lives, like the beauty of colors. Let our life be like colors in our short life.

Our art is like a Pandemic, spread out from our little island and spread all over the world. “

The exhibition, which will be opened by Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, can be visited between 15-24 June 2020.

Hope to see all art lovers…

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality