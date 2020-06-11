Living with Time Management

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

Slogans have been made to achieve a goal. They act as a means to reach the ultimate destination. Slogans have always been part of history of everyone’s life. It is the same for me too.

“Just Do It” though is a trademark of Nike shoe company, and came to light way back in 1988, but I believe that it had been in my life even before that, during the 1960s.

For example, when I try to recall, I remember my 5th class of the primary school. Our headmaster was our English teacher too. He had developed an interesting way of dealing with us. In the first period in the morning, he used to come to us and give some exercises to do. The most favourite of his was the spelling of difficult words. He used to write some words on the blackboard, to be copied by us. Then he wanted us to write each of these words 50 or more times in our copybooks.

But the interesting aspect of this exercise was that we were supposed to finish that until the end of the day. In fact, it was our homework, which we were required to do in school, in between the time gap between two periods, and during the interval. We were supposed to show him all this work done, before leaving school, at the end of the day.

That was indeed a unique technique to keep all of us under discipline so that we would not roam around during interval. The other aspect of that method was to teach us how we should make the best use of the available time.

Indeed we all used to go to the canteen during our interval break, but we had learned to return back to our class early, to continue doing the homework during school time. I do not know how far that system has made an impact on the lives of my other classmates, but indeed it made an everlasting impact on my life, right up to today.

I noticed the initial benefit of this form of discipline in my middle school too. I developed the habit of completing most of my homework in school. Thus as a result of that, I was able to get more free time at home, which I always used to play hockey.

At that tender age, I learned how to make the best use of the available time. How to manage things in a way so that nothing remains undone within a limited time span. I believe that it was one particular time of my life when I entered into another phase of my life. Without really understanding what was happening at that particular time, something very important had been planted into my subconscious.

Ever since, time planning has remained my one positive characteristic.

As all know, I am active in a number of fields at the same time. For this time planning or time management has become very important for me. I have to allocate my 24 hours in such a way that I can contribute the most in every field.

Have I succeeded incorrectly doing so? That’s the question that I frequently ask myself. At times my answer is yes and at times it is no. This how life flows, and this how self assessment continues. My answer frequently flows between yes and no, to give me the courage of furthering my struggle to manage my time. Frequently I find myself lost in achieving the goal, but frequently I get a chance to pat myself on the back for some goal achieved. I am always too eager to create new goals for myself. I always love to work to achieve them. Apart from willpower, I believe that time planning and time management plays a very important role to reach success.