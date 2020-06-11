Düzkaya shade Esentepe in “Friendly”

By Richard Beale…..

Esentepe second friendly match in a week, ended in defeat, against Super League Düzkaya, it was a very good team performance blotted by couple of defensive errors which resulted in two goals, that denied the team of a deserved draw.



Result : DÜZKAYA KOSK 3 ESENTEPE KKSK1

Wednesday June 10, Çatalköy Nıhat Bağcıer Stadium

A sultry warm June evening attracted around 60 spectators who were thoroughly entertained in this very competitive match between these two old rivals. Düzkaya fielded two ex Esentepe players, Goalkeeper Ali Karal and winger Ahmet Karal, and of course Esentepe Coach Kılıç Ali Kahraman was in charge at Düzkaya last season so there was friendly rivalry between the two teams.

Match action Düzkaya in the red strip

Esentepe dominated the first half having most of the possession with goalkeeper Ali the busier of the two keepers. In the 28th minute Şükrü cut inside and forced Ali into a diving save, a minute later he made an even better save diving to his right to punch away a snapshot outside the box by Kaan. With Şükrü and Eray both shooting just wide it was an impressive first half performance from Esentepe. However despite all of the territory they still found themselves a goal down at the break, when African DRISSA KETA found himself in space in the 26th minute and beat Görkem with a shot that appeared to go through the keeper’s body.

HALF TIME SCORE: 1-0.

After ordering before the match our Chicken kebabs from MEHMET AKIŞ CAFE, those went down a treat during the half time break, washed down with a can of Pepsi, note no alcohol! and we looked forward to the second half.

Esentepe continued where they left off in the first half, in the 50th minute they were awarded a free kick just outside the box. Kaan free kick was only parried by keeper Ali straight into the path of Emre Mutlu who headed wide from a good position. A minute later Şükrü found himself with only Ali to beat, but lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper but also wide of the goal.

Esentepe deservedly equalised in the 59th minute with a goal from that “whippersnapper of a lad” HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ, who had come on as replacement for the injured Eray in the 58th minute. It was a fine Esentepe move down the left Mustafa Günlü outstripping Ahmet Karal, passing to the overlapping Uğurcan whose low cross to the near post found the 16 year old to shoot past Ali, with his first touch of the ball.. 1-1

Düzkaya came more and more into the game and for the first time in the match Esentepe were coming under more pressure. In the 75th minute they took the lead when KAHO YANNICK STEPHANE beat Görkem with a low shot from just outside the box. 2-1

Esentepe were not beaten yet with Kaan sending in a free kick that fizzled just wide of the Düzkaya right hand post in the 80th minute.

Two minutes from the end Gürkan Demir instead of clearing the ball was caught in possession and the ball went onto ERHAN SAH to score and make it 3-1 that flattered the home team.

Esentepe paid dearly for their good performance losing both their strikers with injuries, Hürkan fell awkwardly in the 11th minute suffering a recurrence of an old knee injury and in the 58th minute Eray suffered an ankle injury.

FULL TIME SCORE : 3-1

