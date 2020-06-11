Kerbside painting and disabled parking initiated on Girne streets

In order to ensure traffic and pedestrian safety within the program, Girne Municipality initiated kerbside painting, parking for disabled people and renovation work on various streets of the city.

According to the information given by Girne Municipality; Bel-Paz teams affiliated to the Municipality noted that this work will continue throughout the city while carrying out the painting process of the kerbside on the roundabouts and along the road on Karaoğlanoğlu Avenue.

Within the scope of the work, the disabled parking lot at the entrance of Bellapais Monastery was renewed.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality