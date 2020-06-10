University of Kyrenia “Mediterranean Politics after Covid-19”

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

GÜDENMER, the Maritime Centre of the University of Kyrenia organised an online seminar entitled “Mediterranean Politics after COVID-19”, on 29th May 2020. Admiral Cem Gürdeniz was the main speaker of the seminar.

During the seminar, the main speaker and other participants stressed the fact that the present political environment in the region would continue, with the end of the pandemic.

GÜDENMER President Captain Enver, in his opening speech, stated that the TRNC is facing difficulties in the field of maritime compared to other countries due to the political position. He introduced the speaker of the seminar Admiral Cem Gürdeniz who coined the term Blue Homeland. He explained the developments in Turkey and around the world after the period of the COVID-19 outbreak.

During his speech Cem Gürdeniz mentioned the stages of Turkey’s Eastern Mediterranean politics in parallel with the political developments in the region.

Gürdeniz also explained the importance of TRNC to Turkey by giving examples and mentioned the latest arguments on Blue Homeland terms and the agreement that was signed between Turkey and Libya. He further stated that the negative economic impact of the pandemic process should not affect the Eastern Mediterranean policy.

At the end of the online seminar, GÜDENMER President Captain Enver summarised the developments in the region since the Annan plan and thanked Gürdeniz for attending the seminar. The online seminar, which was viewed by academics and students ended with a question and answer session.