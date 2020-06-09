NEU ventilators registered with ISO Quality Management Certificate

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The engineers of Near East University (NEU) succeeded in developing and manufacturing an alternative breathing device (ventilator), for use in the treatment process of Covid-19.

According to the press release of NEU, the ventilator has been produced in accordance with the requirements of international standards. Five quality certificates have been obtained from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), which is a global organisation that works to provide standardisation across an array of products and companies worldwide, with ISO 13485:2016 Medical Devices – Quality Management Systems); ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems; ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System; and ISO 10002:2014 Quality Management – Customer Service certificates.

Manufacturing these ventilators is a big achievement, for which the credit goes to the engineers of NEU. The device is important because it eliminates vital respiratory distress, and thus prevents loss of the patient due to failure of the device.

The alternative breathing device was developed and produced by the Near East University and University of Kyrenia scientists, Günsel engineers, innovation teams, 3D Lab and engineers and doctors.

Due to its portability feature, it offers great ease of use in emergency situations. Furthermore, it was designed to be easily moved from one place to another (portable) and is currently ready for mass production. The device has completed all tests. Due to its fitted battery, it can operate without being dependent on any energy source, and offers easy use in ambulances, health centres, health institutions and environments with insufficient infrastructure. Furthermore, the device can measure the patient’s heart rhythm, blood oxygen rate, respiratory rate and lung pressure controls 60 times per second with its artificial intelligence sensors.