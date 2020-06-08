St Andrews Church, Kyrenia, June 2020 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia we are pleased to share with you their June 2020 magazine which is so full of information.

The first article that catches the eye is that of Dr Rima Nasrallah’s talks at the Diocesan Synod, “Final Session – Pentecost From fear to connection: Discipleship as Establishing Network

Pat Etherington includes her customary letter plus there is a wealth of other very interesting contributions covering a wide range of subjects that will keep you reading their latest magazine.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!