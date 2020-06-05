Atakan: TRNC entry rules still apply for flights before 1st July

TRNC Minister of Public Works and Transportation Tolga Atakan, made a statement via his social media account and announced that the scheduled flights which are planned to start before 1st July 2020, will not be organised with the structure envisaged for 1st July 2020, but within the framework of the entry rules still in force in our country.

Minister Atakan underlined ‘At the present time who can enter our country and under what conditions and rules is determined by the decisions of the Council of Ministers ’. Atakan also added ‘As of 1st June, TRNC citizens, and as of 8th June, foreigners who live in the TRNC with a residence permit, student permit or any other kind that has ties with TRNC, are eligible to enter the country. All these entries are allowed under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine implementation. These are the rules to enter the country up to 1st July, 2020. Entries to our country are also made by sea and charter flights. Therefore, scheduled flights/ferries which are planned to start before 1st July, 2020 will not be organised with the structure envisaged for 1st July, 2020, but within the framework of the entry rules still in force in our country’

Source : TRNC Public Information Office