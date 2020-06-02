NEU online interview with Hayri Çolaşan on Film Making

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Faculty of Communication of Near East University recently organised an online interview with Photography Director Hayri Çölaşan regarding film production techniques. The activity was conducted within the framework of “Internal Internship and Film Cameramanship” courses.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fevzi Kasap and lecturer Zeyde Örek of the department, moderated the interview.

In his interview Çolaşan gave information about the types of cameramanship and the experiences of a cameraman.

Çölaşan describing the rules that students should pay attention to when using the camera, stated that he became a jury member at many film competitions in Turkey and in the world, and gave general information about how the jurors assess the film. Çölaşan also shared with students that the book he wrote about the film festivals and how to use the light in cinema and television will soon be published.