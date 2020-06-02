COVID-19 measures being taken in Girne Municipality City Hall

Measures were increased in the Girne Municipality building after the Municipalities switched to full working hours and the restrictions against Coronavirus were lifted.

Within the scope of the measures, the Municipality provides warning services, flexi panels, hand disinfectants, and distance markers at the new service building, allowing citizens to receive services comfortably within the framework of the rules set.

The officers continue to serve within the framework of the rules by measuring the people’s temperatures at the entrance to the City Hall.

Stating that all measures have been taken within the scope of occupational health and safety of our people and employees, the officials stressed that everyone should be careful about the citizens’ compliance with the specified measures and rules.