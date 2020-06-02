NEU organise online photography “Nostalgic exhibition”

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Near East University (NEU) maintained its tradition of organising a biennial Photography Day. Started in the year 1999, the NEU organised it online this year, due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The theme for this year was “Nostalgic Exhibitions”, and contained photographs exhibited previously during the period of the last 20 years.

The exhibition consists of works of hundreds of photographers, academics and students exhibited and has been compiled from past exhibitions. These photographers are from TRNC, Turkey, United States, Canada, England, Holland, Argentina, Japan and Russia.

The works of İzzet Keribar, Sıtkı Fırat, Simber Atay, Ahmet Selim Sabuncu and Mehmet Arslan Güven, which took place in the Near East University 1st International Photography Days exhibition, which was held in 1999, were included within the scope of the exhibitions that will be renewed every 15 days.