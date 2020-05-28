NEU Committee shares videos with families with disabled children

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Disabled Rights Monitoring Committee (EHIK) of Near East University, has started sharing videos to help parents with children with special needs. The videos aim to direct the family members about how the family members with special needs can be attended during the days of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the whole world.

According to the information provided by the Press and Public Relations Directorate of Near East University, the videos prepared and uploaded weekly by Assist. Prof. Dr. Başak Bağlama, Lecturer of Ataturk Education Faculty, Department of Special Education and member of Disabled Rights Monitoring Committee, can be accessed by registering through the Near East University Open Courses Platform at https://open-courses.neu.edu.tr/

Prof. Dr. Fahriye Altınay reminded that the Disabled Rights Monitoring Committee was organised under the guidance of Vice Rector of Near East University, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kurt, and stated that Near East University, which takes both social and scientific steps, will continue its studies in this direction. In this context, Prof. Altınay stated that the faculty members on the Committee work with devotion in the sense of monitoring and supporting the rights of disabled members of the society. Prof. Dr. Altınay said that, as EHİK, they organised the “Universal Rights Monitoring” event, which covers the monitoring of the rights of persons with disabilities at an international level. In the continuation of her words, she emphasised the necessity of increasing professional development and guidance services for families. Prof. Dr. Altınay stated that it is open to everyone to benefit from educational seminars held for the society.