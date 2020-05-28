North Cyprus Weekly Events Calendar from 28th May 2020

A list of events you can look forward to in North Cyprus. For those charity fund-raisers, venues etc. who would like to include an event in the Weekly Events Calendar, contact Chris or Margaret at cyprusscene.com.

The Events Calendar is published every week on Thursday so please try to submit information you would like to be included by Tuesday evening each week.

Following the cancellation of events due to the Coronavirus situation, we are now continuing with the Weekly Events Calendar and will add events to it as and when we are aware of them.

22nd May – Friday Re-scheduled for November RBL will be holding their Spring Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. February early bird offer £40 members / £45 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. 28th May – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221. 29th May – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977. 29th May – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting The Great Flood at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. 29th May- Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Back to School event in aid of Tulips. School dinners and quiz. 55TL (10TL to Tulips). To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133. 30th May – Saturday Cancelled British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne. 30th May – Saturday Cancelled. The Abnormals present Brexit-Vision Song Contest 2020 at 8pm – Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. In aid of Tulips. 15TL and 5TL for under 16’s. Open menu available. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977. 30th May – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. 30th May – Saturday The Balti House, Esentepe will having live music with Andy Reay from 8pm. To book call 0548 847 1221. 1st June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256. 1st June – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy from 7.30pm. Pick up drop off service available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977. 3rd June – Wednesday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy, Midweek Madness- live music with Andy Reay at 4pm. To book call 0548 844 9256. 4th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221. 5th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977. 5th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 1700TL jackpot, 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589. 8th June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256. 11th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221. 12th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977. 12th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 1700TL jackpot, 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589. 13th June – Saturday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Glastonvicki. More information to follow. This event is to be re-scheduled for September, information to follow soon. 13th June – Saturday Blue Song, Lapta will be holding The Loggerhead Bash in aid of Karsiyaka Turtle Watch. Live music with Andy Reay, Buffet, 60TL. For tickets contact Lilian on 0533 831 9841 or email cypruslilian@gmail.com 15th June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256. 17th June – Wednesday R-scheduled for 13th October Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. 18th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221. 19th June – Friday RBL will be holding a Royal Ascot Alternative Races event. Venue to be confirmed. 19th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977. 19th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 1700TL jackpot, 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589. 22nd June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256. 25th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221. 26th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977. 26th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 1700TL jackpot, 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589. 29th June – Monday RBL will be celebrating Armed Forces Day. More information to follow. 29th June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256. 10th July – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive present the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Prizes for best dressed table and best Time Warp Dance. Fancy dress recommended but not obligatory. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133. More details to follow. 12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne. 19th September – Saturday Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow. 25th to 27th September rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information click here The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3“Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information 13th October – Tuesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. This event has been re-scheduled from June 13th or 14th November to be confirmed RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation. 5th December – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.