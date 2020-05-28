Near East University Hospital 12th Issue of “Near Health” Magazine

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Near East University recently brought out the 12th issue of “Near Health”. The half yearly magazine, published both in Turkish and English which generally brings to light the latest knowledge and developments in the medical field.

The magazine contains many important and current issues in the field of health in the twelfth issue and gives information about the activities and services of the Near East University Hospital.

The 12th issue of Near Health, with its renewed design, contains special contents for the 10th year of the Near East Hospital, articles and information about the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in the branches of “infectious diseases, neurosurgery, neurology, heart health, sports medicine, ophthalmology, internal diseases, emergency health, dermatology, otorhinolaryngology, chest diseases, dental health, psychiatry and child health.